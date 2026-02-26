$3.3M RV safe lot, tiny home village moving forward in West Seattle

The Brief The city is funding a $3.3 million project in West Seattle to create a managed village with 72 RV spaces and 20 tiny homes, featuring 24/7 staffing and on-site case management. Neighboring business owners expressed concerns over potential increases in crime and drug use, claiming they were not properly notified before the project was announced. Project organizers aim to start construction in March to move people from unsafe vehicles into stable housing, with a community meeting scheduled for March 5.



A new $3.3 million RV safe lot and tiny home village is moving forward in West Seattle, but nearby business owners say they were blindsided by the announcement and worry it could worsen ongoing crime in the area.

The proposed project, called Glass Yard Commons, would be built on fenced-off property owned by the Washington State Department of Transportation near Second Avenue SW and West Marginal Way SW.

The site currently sits vacant.

What we know:

WSDOT said it has no plans for the property and has for years dealt with encampments and illegal activity there, which has been costly to clean up. In a statement, the agency said having "an active tenant with proper infrastructure" would help mitigate the challenges.

The nonprofit Low Income Housing Institute, known as LIHI, would lease the land for just over $63,000 and has been awarded $3.3 million from the city budget to fund the project.

Director Sharon Lee said the funding "that's to cover the setup and operations for one year."

The site would include 72 RV parking spaces and 20 tiny homes, along with showers, laundry facilities, food services and case management.

What they're saying:

Lee pointed to past efforts as proof the model works.

"We were very, very successful," Lee said. "We actually decommissioned and destroyed 67 RVs, and then we worked with the individuals who were living in the RVs and moved them into housing."

Lee said the goal is to move people out of unsafe vehicles and into stable housing.

The other side:

But some neighboring business owners say they are already overwhelmed.

Alan Bridgman, president of Northwest Custom Interiors, said crime in the area has escalated over the years.

"It's kind of challenging when we show up on a Monday and bad things have happened over the weekend," Bridgman said.

He said he learned about the project only when DOT crews arrived to remove concrete eco-blocks from the property.

"Pretty shocked," Bridgman said. "Nobody had been told about it."

Temporary solutions for Seattle homelessness

LIHI shared a letter dated Feb. 24 that it said is being sent to businesses and property owners about the program.

Bridgman worries consolidating RVs into one stretch of land in the industrial area could create more problems.

"They steal the vehicle, they cut the license plate off, they cut the VIN numbers off so that it can't be traced. And then they basically part it out," he said. "There's active drug use in there. There's been multiple fires on that property that we’ve reported to the fire department."

Lee said LIHI would prioritize bringing people currently living in RVs at the site into the new community.

"If we set up a RV and tiny houses, then we will make it a priority to get the people who are currently camping out or the RVs that are currently there into Glassyard Commons. We’re trying to be part of the solution," Lee said.

The Director said the site would be fenced and have controlled access, with staff on site around the clock.

FOX 13 Seattle asked if this means 24/7 security on site, Lee said, "Yes, yes. We have 24/7 staff, and then we also have case managers."

When asked whether the staff would be armed security guards, Lee said, "Our staff are well-trained to de-escalate, let's say, conflict and issues."

Bridgman questioned whether the city is addressing the root of the problem.

"Are you really cleaning them up? Are you really just kind of hiding it?" Brigman said.

"What happens if this tiny house community and RV lot doesn't work out, and if it becomes really dangerous for the surrounding community? What's plan B?" Bridgman said.

What's next:

WSDOT said the lease agreement has not yet been signed. If approved, the lease would run through the end of December 2026, with an option to renew.

Construction is expected to begin in March, with housing available by June.

A community meeting to discuss the project is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at New Direction Missionary Baptist Church.

