Seattle Weather: Foggy Start to Sunday, Sunny End to Weekend

Clear skies late Saturday night and early Sunday morning will allow for some fog to develop early. The fog will burn off fairly quickly, and we are in store for another beautiful afternoon with plenty of sunshine as we round out the weekend.

Ridge of high pressure will keep us dry. After the morning fog burns off, skies will be sunny.

The clear skies Saturday night and early Sunday will lead to a chilly start with many locations dipping to near freezing. By the afternoon, highs warm nicely into the mid and upper 50s. Nice day to head outside and enjoy the mild sunshine!

Mild sunshine of Sunday with highs near 60 in some spots.

We are in the home stretch as we climb out of the "big dark". In just a few days we will see 6pm sunsets, and we are 1 week away from our clocks changing and our first 7pm sunsets of the year.

We are a few days away from 6pm sunsets, and 1 week till our clocks change.

Mild sunshine to start the week on Monday with highs near 60 degrees. Rain returns on Wednesday as it will be a damp day. Showers remain possible into next weekend.