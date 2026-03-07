Natural gas leak prompts Seattle neighborhood evacuations

Firefighters in Seattle went door to door evacuating residents in a neighborhood following a natural gas leak on Saturday morning. The Leschi neighborhood is south of the Central District near Frink Park.

What we know:

The fire crews responded to the gas leak in the 3000 block of South Jackson Street around 11 a.m. on Mar. 7. As of 11:20 a.m. There were 10 homes evacuated.

Residents in the block north of the gas leak are being notified by first responders of the leak, with some residents being evacuated. The home where the leak was initially reported has already been evacuated.

Where is the natural gas leak evacuation area?

People are asked to avoid the area from MLK Jr Way South at South Jackson Street eastbound to 31st Ave. S. and northbound to S. Washington St.

Puget Sound Energy was reported to be assisting before 11:30 a.m., according to the Seattle Fire Department.

What we don't know:

There is no confirmation as of 11:20 a.m. as to how many residents are set to be evacuated as crews continue assessing the leak and responding to potential safety impacts.

