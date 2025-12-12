How to watch UW Huskies football vs. Boise State in LA Bowl

The Brief The Washington Huskies (8-4) will face the Boise State Broncos (9-4) this Saturday at SoFi Stadium in the L.A. Bowl. The game kicks off at 5 p.m. PT and will be broadcast live on ABC, with radio coverage provided by the Washington Sports Network. This matchup marks the seventh all-time meeting between the two programs and Washington's 44th overall bowl appearance, bringing an even 21-21-1 postseason record into their first-ever trip to the L.A. Bowl.



The Washington Football Team (8-4 overall, 5-4 Big Ten) will take on Boise State (9-4, 6-2 MWC) on Saturday in the L.A. Bowl.

In the regular season finale, Washington fell to Oregon 26-14. Williams led Washington with 129 yards on 15-of-30 passing (50.0%) for two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 27 yards. Adam Mohammed had 105 rushing yards on 14 carries, adding two receptions for 18 yards. Dezmen Roebuck put up 27 yards on two catches.

Saturday's bowl game will be the seventh all-time meeting between the Huskies and the Broncos. The other meetings were the second game of the 2007 season, the 2012 Las Vegas Bowl, the 2013 and 2015 season openers, the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl and the 2023 opener.

What time is the UW-Boise State game?

Kickoff for Saturday's game is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT.

Where is the UW-Boise State game?

Saturday's game will be played at SoFi Stadium, which is home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers.

What channel is the UW-Boise State game?

The L.A. Bowl Hosted by Gronk will air on ABC, with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor on the call.

How do I listen to the UW-Boise State game?

All Washington football games will air on the Washington Sports Network from Learfield, with Tony Castricone (play by play), former Husky tight end Cameron Cleeland (analyst) and former UW basketball player Elise Woodward (sidelines) on the call. Radio coverage begins four hours before kickoff on the network's flagship station – Seattle's SportsRadio KJR 93.3 FM – with "Husky Gameday" live from The Zone for Husky home games.

Making their 44th postseason appearance and first-ever trip to the L.A. Bowl.

The Huskies enter the matchup with a career bowl record of 21-21-1, marking the 12th unique bowl game the program has played in the last 16 seasons.

