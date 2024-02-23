8 arrested in Lynnwood retail theft emphasis operation

Lynnwood Police executed a retail theft sting operation on Wednesday, resulting in the arrests of various suspected thieves.

In total, eight people were arrested, one had an outstanding warrant, and another had just been released from juvenile jail that morning.

The emphasis operation took place at the Fred Meyer on 196th St. SW.

Lynnwood Police say they plan on doing more operations like this in the future with other businesses.

These arrests come just a week after the Gig Harbor Police Department arrested over 20 people in their own retail theft sting operation.

Gig Harbor Police also plan on doing more of these operations in the future.