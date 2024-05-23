Man killed in North Seattle crash, Aurora Ave closed northbound

article

A 19-year-old man is dead following a collision in North Seattle late Thursday afternoon.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a minivan, and initially blocked two lanes of northbound Aurora Ave. Officials have now closed all northbound lanes while police investigate the fatal crash.

According to early information, a motorcycle and minivan crashed, and a 19-year-old man died.

It is not known exactly what led up to the crash, or if there are other injuries.

The medical examiner is currently on-scene.

People are urged to find alternate routes through the area.

This is a developing story.

