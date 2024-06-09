Wildfire breaks out in remote area along shore of Lake Chelan

Chelan County Emergency Management (CCEM) is monitoring a wildfire that broke out along the shore of Lake Chelan on Saturday.

The wildfire is burning in a remote area about 31 miles northwest from Chelan.

Level 3 Evacuations, meaning leave now, have been issued for the Rex Creek area on the north shore of Lake Chelan. The area between Canoe Creek and Meadow Creek is under a Level 1 Fire Advisory.

via Chelan County Emergency Management

Hikers are urged to avoid the Lakeshore Trail between Prince Creek and Meadow Creek due to fire danger.

The wildfire area is only accessible by boat, as there are several boat-in campgrounds nearby.

The fire is estimated to be around 300 acres. Aircraft and firefighters have been working to put out the fire since Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

