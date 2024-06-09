Man killed, teen girl injured in 2 separate South Seattle overnight shootings

Police are investigating two separate shootings in South Seattle that left one man dead and a teen girl seriously injured early Sunday morning.

The first shooting happened on 29th Avenue South near S. College Street around 2 a.m., just a block from Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.

Seattle Police officers arrived on scene and located a 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the neck. She was provided aid by officers and Seattle Fire personnel before being taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting, and a suspect has not been located.

The second shooting was at 3:48 a.m. on Sunday, happening right outside the Lumen Field Event Center.

Police say a 27-year-old man was shot in the chest and died at the scene.

Officers seized a handgun as evidence. No arrests have been made yet.

Seattle Police did not say these incidents were related. Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000, or Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-TIPS.

