1 killed in Seattle crash, 5th deadly crash in 1 week

In less than a week, Seattle saw its fifth separate deadly crash on Wednesday.

At about 10:45 a.m., Seattle fire crews responded to reports of a rollover crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Way South.

Three people were extricated from the car, and the crash left one person in critical condition and the two others were stable.

The Seattle Fire Department announced the person who was in critical condition later died at the scene from their injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

From May 23 to May 29, there have been five separate deadly crashes in the city.

FOX 13 News is asking the city’s department of transportation what they are doing to make roads safer.

"Very unusual to have a week like that. It’s tragic. Any death is one too many on our streets," said Venu Nemani, who is the chief transportation safety officer for the Seattle Department of Transportation.

Nemani says the city has already seen improvements in safety on roads thanks to three big changes to Seattle streets.

Those changes include allowing pedestrians to cross before cars, restricting right-turn on red lights, and lower speed limits throughout the city.

Nemani says those changes will continue throughout 2024.

However, the city’s goal is to get to zero deadly crashes by 2030. In 2023 there were a reporter 27 deadly crashes.

