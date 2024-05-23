Two-car collision jams traffic on SR-520 near Bellevue

article

A rollover car crash has jammed up traffic on SR-520 in Bellevue.

Traffic ground to a halt after a two-car collision on westbound SR-520, east of I-405.

Washington State Department of Transportation traffic cams showed a huge response from first responders. Fire trucks blocked the three leftmost lanes, and crews were seen approaching a turned-over vehicle.

According to Washington State Patrol, two cars were involved in the crash.

No injuries have been reported, and tow trucks were quickly on-scene to move the cars.

Traffic is currently limited to just the right lane, and authorities expect major delays through the area while they clear the road.

MORE LOCAL NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE:

Edmonds man injured when runaway truck smashes into home

Portion of Cayuse Pass near Mount Rainier reopens for the season

Community leaders defend police chief amid legal claims

Woman killed in Seattle crash involving taxi, pick-up truck

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.