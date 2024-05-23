Portion of Cayuse Pass near Mount Rainier reopens for the season

article

A portion of two state highways that provide access to Mount Rainier National Park will reopen for the season on May 24.

SR 410 and SR 123 (Cayuse Pass) will open after months of closures for winter weather. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) noted that SR 410 east of Cayuse Pass to Chinook Pass will stay closed due to a road washout, even for recreation.

These two highways can be taken to access the White River entrance (Sunrise Corridor) and the Stevens Canyon Entrance of Mount Rainier National Park.

When does the Sunrise Corridor reopen at Mount Rainier National Park?

It should be noted that the Sunrise Corridor (northeast corner entrance) is estimated to reopen at the end of June or early July. So while portions of the highway are accessible, you can't get into Sunrise just yet.

The Sunrise Corridor is only usually open from July to September, or early October, due to the amount of heavy snowfall, avalanches and washed out roads.

Make sure you check the weather, road status and trail conditions before you head to Sunrise or any part of the national park.

The Paradise Corridor is open year-round and just closes temporarily for weather events.

Timed entry reservations at Mount Rainier

Timed entry reservations have been introduced at Mount Rainier National Park in an effort to cut down on wait times, congestion and to better preserve the park's ecosystem.

Starting on May 24, timed entry reservations will be required at the Paradise Corridor from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each corridor (Sunrise and Paradise) will require a separate reservation

Visitors have already been able to reserve spots for the Paradise Corridor. Not all days are released for the Sunrise Corridor, as the opening schedule can change with the weather, but tentative dates are available.

Sunrise Corridor Timed Entry Reservations are required July 4, 2024, through September 2, 2024, from 7 am until 3 pm

Reminder, reservations are made on recreation.gov, not on the National Parks' website. Reservations are $2 per ticket, non-refundable.

The cost to get into Mount Rainier National Park is $30 per vehicle (up to six seats) and $15 to walk in. You can purchase an America the Beautiful Pass that will allow you free entry into any National Park-- the initial cost is $80 and the pass is good for a year.

Tips for a safe spring hiking trip on Mount Rainier from NPS:

Always leave word with someone on the specifics of where you’re going and when you expect to be home. It is always safest to not travel alone.

Many trails and routes are still snow-covered and will be well into the summer.

Choose to turn around instead of crossing steep, snow–covered slopes. A fall could be disastrous. Comet Falls and Pinnacle Peak trails often have hazardous slopes. Take an ice axe if you know how to use it.

Falling through thin snow bridges is a hazard anywhere streams remain snow-covered. Listen for the muffled sound of running water under the snow.

Avoid stepping onto snow cornices (ledges of snow that overhang an edge, ridgeline, etc.) as they may collapse under your weight. Assume that snow on the edge of precipices is unstable.

Falling into loose snow around trees, called tree wells, and adjacent to logs and rocks, can cause injury. Avoid getting too close.

Avoid the Myrtle Falls area until snow-free. Several hazards exist at Myrtle Fall including punching through snow, snow cornices, and steep, icy slopes.

Avoid stepping on wet, slippery rocks, especially near rivers and waterfalls. Common hazard areas are Narada Falls and Silver Falls.

Beware of avalanches ! Unstable snow may slide at any time...not just in winter!

