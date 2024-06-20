2 arrested after stabbing in Seattle's Chinatown-International District

Police arrested two people after a stabbing that happened in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District on Tuesday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of a man being stabbed near the corner of 5th Ave. S and S Jackson St. at around 5:49 p.m.

(Photo: Seattle Police Department)

When police arrived, they found a 33-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

Police treated the victim until Seattle Fire medics arrived and took him to Harborview Medical Center. Authorities say his injuries were non-life-threatening.

Investigators determined that the stabbing happened after a fight broke out between the people involved.

The SPD says the suspect stabbed the victim and then passed the knife off to a female suspect.

Photo: Seattle Police Department

Officers recovered the knife from the woman and seized it as evidence. Around 60 fentanyl pills were also recovered.

SPD officers arrested a 42-year-old man for first-degree assault. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center for minor injuries before being booked into the King County Jail.

The 46-year-old woman was also arrested for rendering criminal assistance. She was also booked in the King County Jail.

Additional charges may be applied depending on further discoveries in the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.