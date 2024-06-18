Pierce County deputies investigate fatal crash, stabbing in Parkland

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is investigating two separate incidents that happened in Parkland Monday night and Tuesday morning, with two men now facing serious charges.

Officers were initially dispatched around 11:40 p.m. on Monday to a stabbing at 136th St. E and Pacific Avenue.

According to the sheriff's department, a witness reported seeing a man get stabbed and the suspect taking off on foot. The victim is still recovering from serious injuries at a hospital.

Deputies were led to the 7-11 on 138th St. S and Pacific Avenue, where they identified and arrested the stabbing suspect. A witness confirmed that the man in custody was the suspect from the crime scene.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the stabbing.

The second incident was a fatal crash that happened at the intersection of 99th St. S and A St. S at 9:04 a.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies say the driver of a black pickup truck was speeding down the road and swerved around a garbage truck that was picking up cans on the side of A Street.

The driver ran a stop sign as he went into oncoming lanes, colliding with a tow truck. The crash pushed the tow truck into a third vehicle, seriously injuring the driver, who later died in the hospital.

The other two truck drivers were also taken to a hospital for serious injuries. The driver of the black pickup truck is facing vehicular homicide and reckless driving charges.

