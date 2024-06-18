DWI vs DUI. Is there a difference?

Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested on Long Island and charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI), according to sources and police records. This incident has raised questions about the difference between DWI and DUI, which can vary significantly depending on the state.

Timberlake, who was pulled over shortly after midnight on Tuesday for blowing a stop sign and failing to keep right, admitted to having one martini before driving to follow friends back to their Hamptons lodging after partying at Sag Harbor's American Hotel. Officers reported that Timberlake had bloodshot eyes, smelled strongly of alcohol and performed poorly on field sobriety tests. He refused to take a chemical test. Timberlake's friends allegedly asked officers to let him go, but the officers refused. He was released from custody shortly after being arraigned and is due back in court on July 26.

DUI vs. DWI: What's the difference?

The terms "DUI" (Driving Under the Influence) and "DWI" (Driving While Intoxicated or Driving While Impaired) are often used interchangeably, but their meanings and penalties can differ based on state laws.

Washington state

In Washington state, DUI and DWI are considered the same offense under the Revised Code of Washington (RCW) Section 46.61.502.

It is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.08% or higher, a THC concentration of 5.00 ng/mL or higher or while under the influence of any intoxicating liquor, cannabis or drug.

Violations can result in gross misdemeanor charges, with more severe penalties if aggravating factors are present, such as prior offenses.

The legal consequences of DUI or DWI

Driving under the influence, whether termed DUI, DWI or DUII, is a serious offense with significant legal consequences. Penalties can include fines, license suspension, mandatory alcohol education programs and even jail time. The severity of the penalty often depends on the driver’s BAC level, prior offenses and whether any aggravating factors were involved, such as causing an accident.

Timberlake’s DWI case

Timberlake's arrest is a reminder of the serious implications of driving under the influence. Despite his celebrity status, the legal system treated his offense with the gravity it deserves, highlighting that no one is above the law when it comes to driving under the influence.

