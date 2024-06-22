Seattle bus crashes into building injuring more than a dozen people

More than a dozen people sustained injuries, with one person in critical condition, after a Sound Transit bus collided with a building Saturday evening in Seattle's Pioneer Square.

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Yesler Way. The force of the crash brought the bus to a stop against the retaining wall of the building, after it struck another building and took down power lines.

A bus crashed into a building in Pioneer Square on June 22, 2024. (FOX 13 Seattle)

In total, officials reported that about 15 individuals were aboard the bus during the collision, including the driver who is now in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center.

Emergency audio alerts from the Citizen app highlighted the severity of the incident, prompting first responders to escalate the situation to a mass casualty incident. Although there were no fatalities, the high volume of injuries required a significant response from multiple agencies.

One of the witnesses, Vigel Roberson, recounted his efforts to assist the bus driver after the vehicle veered off the road and made the impact. Roberson described the driver as being in shock, bleeding from a cut above his eye, though the depth of the wound was unclear at the time.

He also witnessed the state of distress among the other passengers, including a woman with a visibly injured nose. According to Roberson, the woman was bleeding, shaking, and repeatedly stated, "I'll be okay," despite being in shock.

It's unclear what led to the crash.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email fox13tips@fox.com.

