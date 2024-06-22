Seattle Police arrest suspect, recover stolen gun in vehicle theft investigation

Seattle Police recovered a stolen firearm while arresting a man suspected of stealing a vehicle in Tukwila on Thursday.

Around 9:45 p.m., officers were alerted of a vehicle in West Seattle that was reported stolen by the Tukwila Police Department.

Once they located the vehicle, officers performed a high-risk traffic stop on SW Webster Street near 24th Avenue SW, next to the Home Depot on Delridge Way.

According to Seattle Police, the suspect attempted to flee, but the vehicle stalled. Officers arrested the man as he exited the driver's side door.

Featured article

Inside the vehicle, SPD said they recovered multiple stolen items, including a loaded firearm and several bank cards.

The 39-year-old suspect was booked into King County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of stolen property.

Seattle Police also said the suspect is a convicted felon, meaning he could receive an additional unlawful possession of a firearm charge.

This case remains under investigation.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Pregnant woman, JBLM soldier killed in Lacey shooting; suspect arrested

Seattle's ‘Belltown Hellcat’ faces new criminal charges for stalking, harassment

Homelessness in Pierce County: Despite millions in funding, residents remain skeptical

Close call caught on camera: Street racer nearly hits pedestrian in Bellevue

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.