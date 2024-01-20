'Help us get peace': Family of man shot, killed at Padden Park increases reward hoping it leads to arrest

The family of a man shot and killed at Lake Padden Park in May 2023 has increased the Crime Stoppers reward hoping it'll lead to an arrest.

Issa Ruiz, 37, was at the lake with friends. That was the last time his fiancé Clewone Carvajales and his family heard from him. Police have not made any arrest in connection to the case.

"We just want to know the full story of what happened," Carvajales said. "We want to know who did this."

The last messages she received were of Ruiz having a good time swimming and hanging out with friends. Every day since, she and the rest of the family have made post after post begging to know what happened. They want closure, someone to be held accountable and answers for his children.

"Just seeing the kids is the hardest part," Ruiz's sister Sandra Hachler said. "It's really difficult for all of us."

The closest her nephews and niece can get to spending time with their father is visiting him at the cemetery.

"Every day is a struggle," Carvajales said. She's been raising their three children alone for eight months now.

Featured article

"The first night I had all three of my kids and, as a parent, you want to take all their fears and their worries away and make them comfortable and to have all three of my kids crying that night and there was nothing I could do to make that any better." Carvajales said,

A pain she will never be able to take away. Minutes before Ruiz was shot, he had texted his fiancé saying he was with friends.

"He was having a good time. He loved it. He said it's beautiful out there," Carvajales said.

Police say 911 callers reported a man had been shot in the park. Two EMTs who were there tried to save his life but Ruiz died that evening. His family started reading reports of a shooting and tried reaching out to him. Calls and text went unanswered.

"There's no closure at all," Carvajales said. "There's not even thinking to yourself and telling yourself that he's at peace. There is no closure."

Time has not healed their wounds. His sister says they're ‘still hurt, upset, angry'.

RELATED: Weeks-old infant kidnapped by father, police say baby is in danger

Ruiz's family doesn’t have answers.

"We're hurting," Hachler said. "No family should have to go through this. Nobody's kid should have to go through this."

They wear their pain around their necks, with a picture of Ruiz who was a partner, father, brother and son lost too soon. It’s the one thing pushing them forward and fighting for answers. Ruiz's grandfather added $4,000 to the Crime Stoppers reward, bringing the total to $5,000 hoping it will lead to an arrest.

"My kids, his family, we deserve justice," Carvajales said. "If you seen something like the smallest thing you think is nothing could be something pretty big. Help us get peace."

If you have any information on the case you can submit an anonymous tip through the P-3 tips app or call 1-800-222-tips.