Weeks-old infant kidnapped by father, police say baby is in danger

Port Townsend police are looking for a missing and endangered infant believed to have been taken by his father, 37-year-old Jordan Sorensen.

Sorensen was last seen in the area of Kah Tai Park in Port Townsend.

Police say the infant is in danger because they do not believe Sorensen is able to provide basic life necessities for the baby, and he is believed to be actively evading police. The baby is less than a month old.

Sorensen is wanted for questioning related to kidnapping, criminal mistreatment, and reckless endangerment.

He has blue eyes and blond hair and is around 6'1". Police say he is around 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown Carhartt jacket and dark colored backpack.

He could be in the wooded areas around Port Townsend.

A description of the infant was not made available.

If you have any information on Sorensen's whereabouts, call 911 or JeffCom at 360-344-9779 and reference PTPD case #2024-0047.