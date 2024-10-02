Climber found dead on WA's Mount Baker

A climber's body was found Monday on Mount Baker after he was reported missing over the weekend.

At about 7:30 a.m. Sunday, the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office's search and rescue team responded to a report of a missing climber on Mount Baker's Coleman-Deming route.

The climber, a 39-year-old man from Squamish, British Columbia, was on a solo climb two days before he was reported missing, and he didn't check in with his family on Saturday night.

Crews from Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations, Bellingham Mountain Rescue, Navail Air Station Whidbey and the U.S. Navy helped the sheriff's office during the search.

On Monday afternoon, crews located the climber's body in a crevasse. He was near his emergency device, inReach.

"We mourn with the family and friends of this intrepid climber," said Sheriff Donnell "Tank" Tanksley. "It is a heartbreaking outcome, but we are honored to be able to bring him home."

The Whatcom County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.

