Woman missing after a week, last seen in Seattle

The Washington State Patrol has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a woman who hasn't been seen in a week.

D'Asia Campbell, 29, was last seen leaving a Valley Cities Behavioral Health Care clinic in Seattle on September 24 at around 9 a.m.

Campbell is 5'3", 130 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing scrubs and slippers.

It's unknown where Campbell was headed when she left a week ago.

If you see Campbell, please call 911.

