USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Kent, police investigating

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Crime Stoppers)

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed a USPS postal carrier at gunpoint in Kent on Sept. 23.

According to the United States Postal Inspection Service, a mail carrier was robbed around 12:36 p.m. that afternoon. The incident occurred at the Washington Park Apartments near Kent Meridian High School.

Photos show the suspect running from the apartments, carrying bags of mail.

The man appears to be wearing a blue undershirt and white t-shirt over the top, with baggy black basketball shorts and white athletic shoes, wearing either gray leggings or tall socks.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to contact investigators at 1-877-876-2455, say "Law Enforcement," then reference case number 4388524..

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX SEATTLE

These are the best schools, districts in WA according to latest rankings

Parents want answers after Kent police arrest student inside high school

Gonzaga leaving WCC to join Pac-12 Conference

'Belltown Hellcat’ spotted again on Seattle streets despite court orders

SR-99 tunnel in Seattle shutting down for back-to-back weekends

Seattle teen arrested, mistakenly released from youth detention center

Seattle Police Department ends Mounted Patrol Unit after 150 years

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.