Suquamish police report at-risk missing teen from Bremerton, WA

A 16-year-old girl is missing out of the Bremerton area. The Washington State Patrol has activated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) for her on behalf of Suquamish police.

Cheyenne Castaneda-Sigo

Cheyenne Castaneda-Sigo was last seen at 10 p.m. on September 27 near Kitsap Lake Road in Bremerton.

She was seen wearing blue jeans, brown Ugg slippers, and an unspecified shirt/coat. There is a small pink tattoo on her right wrist and a scar on her right knee.

Cheyenne is described as 5'5" and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees her is urged to call 911.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX SEATTLE

Seattle's 'Belltown Hellcat' spotted in impound lot: Reddit

Murder-suicide suspected cause for I-5 shut down in Everett, WA

Top pumpkin patches, corn mazes near Seattle to visit now

This Seattle restaurant makes NYT's 2024 'America's Best Restaurants' list

Here's when the fall leaves will reach peak color in western WA

Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena to refund concertgoers, pay nearly $478K in penalties

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.