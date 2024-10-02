Man arrested after Kent police pursuit ends in SeaTac

Detectives are investigating after a police chase that started in Kent ended with a suspect arrested in SeaTac late Tuesday night.

After 10:30 p.m., officers spotted a stolen U-Haul truck that was traveling westbound on West Meeker Street.

As officers tried to pull the truck over, the suspect didn't stop and tried to drive away from police.

Officers chased the truck as it continued to drive on the West Hill of Kent.

Police deployed spike strips in front of the truck's tires, but despite deflating the tires, the suspect kept driving.

The suspect then pulled into an apartment complex off South 182nd Street in SeaTac, drove through the complex and stopped after crashing into a tree and a retaining wall.

According to the Kent Police Department, officers announced over the radio,"shots fired.

Investigators said they believe two officers fired at the suspect, who they identified as a 19-year-old Seattle man.

The man was not hit and police believe he was the only person in the stolen truck.

Police arrested the suspect, and he will be booked for possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding police. Additional charges may be determined as the investigation continues.

