WA researchers observe new orca calf in Strait of Georgia

The Center for Whale Research says a new Southern Resident killer whale has been born.

Team members were observing orcas in the L pod on Friday, September 13, in the Strait of Georgia when they spotted the new calf.

While most of the clan were heading west, a mom and new calf were spotted by a crew along the west side of San Juan Island, according to CWR.

Orca calf with mother (The Center for Whale Research)

The baby was described as being tiny with "very clear fetal folds," with researchers noting their best guess was the young orca was born over the last three days.

The two Southern Resident whales were again observed by the CWR team on Monday. They say the pair appeared to be well, noting the mother looking physically robust as the calf moved normally through the waterway.

