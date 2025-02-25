Confusion on future of transgender athletes in WA student sports

There is controversy on the field this upcoming spring season as western Washington school districts work to find clarity when it comes to handling transgender athletes.

President Donald Trump’s executive order bars transgender athletes from competing in women’s and girls' sports.

However, the Tacoma School District has said it plans to disregard the executive order.

"The order directly contradicts Washington State law, including the Washington Law Against Discrimination, and laws prohibiting discrimination in public schools. Our state law prohibits discrimination on the basis of gender identity. We will continue to follow Washington state law."

Tacoma School District officials said students should participate in any sport of their choice.

Seattle Public Schools told FOX 13 Seattle they also stand in support of transgender students.

Seattle Public Schools (SPS) is steadfast in our commitment to protecting the rights of LGBTQIA+ students and staff. Superintendent Procedure 3211 remains a cornerstone of this commitment, ensuring unwavering support for gender-diverse students.

"Our state laws make clear that students get to identify and participate in activities based on the gender which they identify," said Washington State Superintendent Chris Reykdal.

Reykdal said out of 250,000 student athletes in the state, there are five to ten who are transgender.

That equals .004%.

What they're saying:

"If we can’t accommodate the needs of five or ten people where there is private access for them and a privacy opportunity for all students, that’s what our laws and our rules say. If we can’t do that, then who are we," said Reykdal.

However, the state organization that creates the rules for student sports seems to disagree.

The other side:

According to the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) transgender athletes playing alongside girls is becoming an equity issue.

In proposals for its new handbook, the WIAA looks to ban transgender students from women’s and girls' sports.

In the WIAA proposed policy change, they admit this decision may create legal issues within the state.

