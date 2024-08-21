Suspect arrested in Seattle carjacking that killed 80-year-old woman

Seattle Police announced that a suspect is in custody for a carjacking that killed an 80-year-old woman in the Madison Valley neighborhood on Tuesday.

The Seattle Police Department held a press conference at 4 p.m. regarding Tuesday's carjacking and homicide.

The suspect, identified as 48-year-old Jahmed Kamal Haynes, faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree animal cruelty.

Haynes was arrested by SWAT near his Seattle home on Wednesday morning. Seattle Police say he had a bloody knife and the keys to the carjacking victim's SUV in his possession.

Police identified Haynes as a suspect after testing a fingerprint that was left on the victim's phone, which was inside the abandoned stolen vehicle.

Haynes is accused of killing 80-year-old Ruth Dalton by getting into her passenger seat, pushing her out of her car, and running her over.

Dalton was walking neighbors' dogs before she was killed, with some saying she likely died trying to save the pets in her care.

Witnesses say a man tried to stop the suspect with a bat and broke the windows of the stolen SUV in an attempt to save the dogs inside the car.

Seattle Police say Haynes pulled out a knife when passersby tried to stop the carjacking.

Haynes also stabbed Dalton's dog multiple times, dumping the body at the Brighton Playfield, according to SPD. Dalton's stolen car was found nearby.

Police say Haynes has eight prior felonies and a history of mental health concerns. He now remains in jail and will soon make his first appearance in court.

Seattle Police thanked witnesses of the incident for assisting and providing critical information to detectives.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

