Dog walker killed during Seattle carjacking, police say

Seattle police are investigating a homicide after a dog walker was killed during a carjacking in the Madison Valley neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Before 10 a.m., officers responded to reports of a carjacking near Martin Luther King Junior Way East and East Harrison Street.

When officers got to the scene, they found a bystander performing CPR on a woman in the middle of the street.

Medics took over the life-saving efforts, but the woman died at the scene.

According to investigators, the woman was a neighborhood dog walker. She died after she was dragged by her car during a carjacking, police said.

Several witnesses tried to intervene, but the suspect drove away in her stolen car and hasn't been located.

Seattle police are still searching for the suspect and no arrests have been made.

The Seattle Police Department's Homicide Unit will be taking over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

