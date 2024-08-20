Seattle police arrest DUI driver after crashing into building

A man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested after crashing into a Seattle building earlier this month.

On Aug. 10, officers responded to reports of a car that crashed into a building near North 93rd Street and Aurora Avenue North.

According to police, witnesses reported a van was traveling at a high rate of speed across multiple lanes on Aurora Avenue before crashing into a lumber warehouse and hitting a wall of stacked paint.

When police got to the scene, they pulled a 58-year-old passenger, who was hurt and covered in paint, out of the building after he broke the glass door with a chair and nearly assaulted a firefighter.

Crews also pulled the driver, a 62-year-old man, out, and he was evaluated for minor injuries before he was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

According to Seattle police, he was suspected of being under the influence of narcotics.

The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into the King County Jail.

The car was towed from the scene and damage to the building was estimated to be about thousands of dollars worth.

Detectives from the Seattle Police Department's Traffic Collision Investigation Squad will take over the investigation.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Exclusive: WA DCYF head responds to calls to step down after Green Hill School failures

Two retired WA ferries set sail for Ecuador, ending Puget Sound legacy

Marysville School District addressing budget after state's most 'alarming audit' in 17 years

Gorge Amphitheatre hit by thunderstorm, Bass Canyon day two canceled

Kayaker still missing after stormy weather in Everett, paddleboarders rescued

Mud, boulders delay reopening of WA's North Cascades Highway

'This can’t be happening': Father of 18-year-old murdered in Skagit County shares story

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.