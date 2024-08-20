Suspect arrested for assaulting victim with knife in Redmond

Police arrested a suspect who allegedly assaulted another person with a knife in Redmond Monday night.

The Redmond Police Department (RPD) announced a large police presence near the Together Center on the corner of 164th Ave. NE and NE 87th St. at around 9:42 p.m.

Authorities said they located the victim and took them to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody.

In the same social media alert, the RPD said there was no longer any threat to the general public.

The circumstances surrounding what led up to the incident are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.