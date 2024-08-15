CHOMP! returns to Marymoor Park: Everything you need to know

A celebration of all that is fresh, delicious, local and sustainable in King County is happening this weekend.

CHOMP! is a free event celebrating local farms and farmers, chefs and restaurants using locally sourced food, and organizations specializing in healthy and affordable foods, farmer and farmland support, sustainability, and social justice. The event supports the Local Food Initiative by King County Executive Dow Constatine.

When is CHOMP!

CHOMP! 2024 takes place this Saturday, August 17. The event begins at 10 a.m. and go until 6 p.m.

CHOMP! 2024 Lineup. (CHOMPLocal)

Where is CHOMP! taking place?

The festival will take place at King County's Marymoor Park. The park is located at 6046 West Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE, Redmond, WA.

What can I expect to see at CHOMP!

CHOMP! will offer a variety of activities for all ages. Here are a few of the highlights:

Farmers Village - You and your whole family can enjoy a huge variety of activities and information from program partners.

Climb a Tree - Climb the great graceful oak tree named "Alice" and enjoy the blue heron tree over your head as the Sammamish River flows in the background.

Garden Focaccia bake off - The cooking school "FrogLegs" will be hosting a free baking competition where you will learn to make focaccia dough from scratch & compete to artfully design your own garden focaccia.

Honk Parade - Create instruments out of upcycled recyclables and fruits and vegetables at 10 a.m. then join the parade at 4:15.

The festival will offer live music headlined by Deep Sea Diver and Broken Social Scene. There will also be various food vendors providing a wide array of food and drink options for everyone to enjoy.

For all activities and vendors, check out the official CHOMP! website.

How much are tickets?

CHOMP! is a free event for all ages. Show up and have some fun!

Parking

For the first time, parking will be free at CHOMP! Parking and transportation information are available on the FAQ section of the CHOMP! website.

