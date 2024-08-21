Your ultimate guide to PAX West 2024: Event schedule, panel, ticket info

article

PAX West, the celebration of gaming and culture, is back once again for another exciting year of thought-provoking panels, new game demos, and musical performances.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about PAX West 2024.

When and where is PAX West 2024?

PAX West 2024 will be held on Friday Aug 30 and run through Monday Sep 2. The four-day event will be held at the Seattle Convention Center between their two halls, Arch and Summit.

You can find the addresses for both halls below:

Arch Hall: 705 Pike St.

Summit Hall: 900 Pine St.

What are the hours for PAX West 2024?

Show Dates & Hours

Friday, Aug 30: 10:00 AM - Midnight

Saturday, Aug 31: 10:00 AM - Midnight

Sunday, Sep 1: 10:00 AM - Midnight

Monday, Sep 2: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Expo Hall Hours

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM daily

How much are tickets for PAX West 2024?

PAX West uses a badge system to verify the entry of attendees. Single-day badges start at $66. A four-day badge deal is also available for $250. We recommend buying your tickets online and ahead of time to avoid the price increase of buying tickets at the event.

For those looking to bring their own computer to the event for a true gaming experience, PAX West is offering an additional bring your own computer (BYOC) badge add-on for $50. This badge does not grant you access to the event, you are still required to have the PAX day badges.

Purchasing tickets will give you access to panels, studio & branded experiences, the brand new Omegathon mega-tournament, and so much more.

You can find all the information on tickets and events on the PAX West website.

When and where can I pick up my badge?

Level 3 of the Annex, 800 Pike St. The times to pick up badges can be seen below:

Thursday, Aug 29: Noon - 6:00 PM

Friday, Aug 30: 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Saturday, Aug 31: 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Sunday, Sep 1: 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Monday, Sep 2: 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM

What can I expect to see at PAX West 2024?

PAX West will be hosting a wide variety of events, exhibitors, and panels. Here are our top picks for PAX West 2024.

Omegathon -A mega-tournament where PAX officials select a group of people to compete in a variety of games. The competition ends in a secret final round at the main theatre.

Expo Hall - The Expo Hall brings together various gaming companies and offers visitors a chance to try new games, explore the latest gadgets, and experience unique features. It showcases both indie developers’ creative ideas and major studios’ latest releases, highlighting the industry’s innovation.

PAX Rising Showcase - The PAX Rising Showcase features a handpicked selection of standout games chosen by the PAX Team. Games in this showcase are recognized for their exceptional gameplay, entertainment, or originality, no matter the genre or platform.

Console Freeplay - Console Freeplay offers a chance to play from a vast library of hundreds of console games on numerous available consoles. Visitors can enjoy games casually or participate in nearby console tournaments for a more competitive experience. Additionally, there’s a Classic Console Freeplay area featuring top titles from past generations.

Gaming Tournaments - PAX offers a wide range of games for both competition and relaxation. Tournaments are designed for players of all skill levels and interests, providing a fun and friendly competitive experience. For more details on specific tournaments, check the descriptions in the schedule below.

What exhibitions and panels will be at PAX West 2024?

PAX West will host an expansive array of exhibitions and panels with special guests. Major companies like Nintendo of America, Alienware, Atari, Samsung, Capcom will be hosting exhibitions where fans can demo games, explore the latest gadgets, and get exclusive access to new features.

There will be over 54 panels across the four days. Here are a few of the featured panels that attendees can expect to see:

Game Industry Careers Part 1 - Starting Out Right (13+) - This panel is geared toward those looking to break into the gaming industry. It covers essential tips and advice for starting a career in gaming, making it ideal for newcomers and aspiring professionals.

NIS America's Wide World of JRPGs: The Power of Stories - This panel explores the storytelling techniques used in Japanese role-playing games (JRPGs). It highlights how JRPGs craft compelling narratives and the impact these stories have on players, making it a must-see for fans of the genre.

Super Video Game Trivia: PAX West 2024 Edition - Test your knowledge of video game trivia in this fun and competitive event. Perfect for trivia enthusiasts and gamers alike, this session will challenge participants on a wide range of video game topics.

PAX West will host more than 30 distinguished guests, including musicians, panelists, and other industry experts.

