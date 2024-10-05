A convicted felon fled from law enforcement over what was to be a regular traffic stop, that's when law enforcement in Tacoma say the chase started.

Just before midnight on September 28, a deputy in Tacoma says he was out on routine field training when he noticed a car without headlights on at 96th St S and Park Ave.

When he turned his lights and sirens on, the driver of the car began to speed off, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

Video from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office was posted to YouTube showing the interactions on the night of September 28.

Responding back up deputies put out tire spikes, flattening the driver's tires. This is when law enforcement say a man convicted of a felony got out and asked why he was being followed, stating he had not done anything wrong.

Investigators found a gun, 200 rounds of bullets, marijuana, and methamphetamine inside the car, according to PCSO.

MORE STORIES FROM FOX SEATTLE

Dog falls onto car from I-5 overpass in Seattle, WSP investigating

Judge increases bail for suspect in fatal Renton stabbing

Bellevue family killer resentenced after WA juvenile law changes

DOJ: Seattle family led fentanyl ring targeting Lummi Nation

View of northern lights possible in Seattle across 3 days

How to watch, stream Seattle Seahawks vs Giants

This Seattle burger joint earns title of WA's 'best burger'

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter..