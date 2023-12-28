Expand / Collapse search

2 Grant County Sheriff's patrol cars crash into each other while responding to deadly crash

By FOX 13 News Staff
Photo from Washington State Patrol

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - One Grant County Sheriff's deputy was sent to the hospital after two patrol cars collided while responding to a deadly crash in Moses Lake on Thursday night. 

SR 17 near McConihe Road was shut down for a deadly crash involving a car and a pedestrian. While responding to that scene, two patrol cars crashed just one mile north of the first crash. 

A deputy was sent to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other deputy is okay. 

Photo from WSP

It's unclear what caused or led up to the deadly crash involving the pedestrian.

This is a developing story.