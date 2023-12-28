2 Grant County Sheriff's patrol cars crash into each other while responding to deadly crash

article

One Grant County Sheriff's deputy was sent to the hospital after two patrol cars collided while responding to a deadly crash in Moses Lake on Thursday night.

SR 17 near McConihe Road was shut down for a deadly crash involving a car and a pedestrian. While responding to that scene, two patrol cars crashed just one mile north of the first crash.

A deputy was sent to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other deputy is okay.

Photo from WSP

It's unclear what caused or led up to the deadly crash involving the pedestrian.

This is a developing story.