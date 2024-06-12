Costco recalls Tillamook cheese products due to plastic contamination

Check your refrigerator. Costco has issued a recall for Tillamook cheese products after plastic was found in some of its packs.

In a letter to Costco members, the Issaquah-based wholesaler said they are recalling the 32 oz. twin-pack package of Tillamook Colby Jack and Tillamook Monterey Jack cheese slices (item No. 651195) that were sold between May 9-31, 2024. The packs have a "Best if Used By" date of Oct. 22, 2024.

According to the letter, Tillamook found a very small quantity of gray and black plastic pieces in some of the packs.

The packs were produced only for Costco locations in the Northwest region.

(Costco )

Costco is removing the products from their marketplace, but members who still have the items should refrain from consuming and return the packs to their local Costco for a full refund.

"If you have already consumed the product without issue, you do not need to take any action, as the likely presence of the foreign plastic material is very minimal," the letter said.

Customers who have any issues or concerns are asked to contact Tillamook at hello@tillamook.com or toll-free at 855-562-3568.

