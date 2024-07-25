$1,500 worth of nipple rings stolen from Tacoma tattoo and piercing shop

Skin City Tattoo & Piercing Supplies in Tacoma says a thief stole $1,500 worth of jewelry from its store in broad daylight.

Surveillance footage shows a man grabbing a tray full of nipple rings and running out of the store around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

"We try not to judge anyone," said Ken Plager. "I kind of had a feeling he wasn't going to buy anything."

Ken Plager says he was working behind the counter and saw the theft happen.

When videos and photos of the theft were posted online, he says he started receiving tips within minutes.

"People know who he is," said Plager.

Despite messages and calls with potential sightings and identification of the suspect, Plager says no arrests have been made yet.

"It's really frustrating when you got them on camera doing something, and they can't do anything," said Plager.

Plager says his family has been running Skin City Tattoo & Piercing Supplies for 15 years and may have to change their store set up and are potentially looking to move to a new location.

Anyone with more information on this incident should contact the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

