Man injured after machete attack in Seattle's Chinatown-International District

A 35-year-old man is recovering after he was attacked with a machete Thursday night in Seattle's Chinatown-International District.

According to police, the man walked into a clinic off East Yesler Way in the Central District after 6:30 p.m. He had multiple cuts when he arrived.

Officers responded shortly after he walked into the clinic, and they found him with multiple lacerations on his arms and head.

Medics treated the man, and he was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

According to investigators, the man was attacked with a machete after getting into an altercation with another man near 12th Avenue South and South King Street. A woman was also with the suspect, but she was not involved in the assault.

Police said the victim walked about 30 minutes to the clinic and staff called 911.

After searching the area for the suspect, police could not find him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's Violent Crime Tip Line at 206-233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

