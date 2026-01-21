Thieves steal Pike Street Drummer's van with drums, hot sauce inside

The Brief The Pike Street Drummer, known for jamming outside of Mariners and Seahawks games, is hoping the community can help him out after a theft. Someone stole his newly purchased van. Inside the van, was his drum set and everything he needed for his hot sauce business. He estimates the total loss is about $15,000, not including the impact on his small business.



The Pike Street Drummer is hopeful the community can help find his stolen van that had his drums and a month’s-worth supply of his brand's hot sauce inside.

Chris Anderson is the Pike Street Drummer.

As a percussionist, he has become a staple outside of Mariners and Seahawks games over the last few years.

Inspired by not using profanity

The backstory:

Anderson is also one of the co-founders of Sheeesh Hot Sauce, named after his mom’s avoidance of using profanity when he was growing up.

"If she stubbed her toe, she would be like, ‘Spider legs’, or ‘Sheesh,’" said Anderson.

Anderson tells FOX 13 Seattle that he parked his van in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood, and when he came back to the spot where he left it, the van was gone.

"Somebody’s got all my drums, all my hot sauce. I hope whoever has it tries the ghost pepper first," said Anderson.

Blue van belonging to "Pike Street Drummer" Chris Anderson.

Anderson said he called police, and he called tow yards multiple times, but still found no luck.

"At that point, I knew it was stolen," said Anderson.

A small fortune in loss

By the numbers:

Anderson estimates that with the combination of a month’s worth of hot sauce supply, his drum set, generator, amplifiers, laptop, and other marketing resources for his business, as well as the cost of the van (which he just bought two weeks before the theft) he is out about $15,000.

"You see this big blue cargo van, there’s not that many of them, that’s definitely our van," said Anderson.

A call to the community

What you can do:

On top of the impact to his hot sauce business, Anderson is missing out on the chance to drum during the most exciting time in Seahawks football history in years.

He is hopeful that sharing his story will help get his van back.

Anderson has created an online fundraiser to recoup the losses.

