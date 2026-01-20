NFC Championship Game: The history, matchup of Seahawks vs. Rams

The Brief The Seahawks host the Rams in the NFC Championship this Sunday, January 25, at 3:30 p.m. at Lumen Field, with the winner advancing to Super Bowl LX. Seattle is 3–0 in home conference title games and 1–1 against the Rams this season, most recently winning a 38–37 overtime thriller at home in Week 16. While the Seahawks’ defense is top-tier, they rank 29th against tight ends, a weakness the Rams' innovative offense and head coach Sean McVay frequently exploit.



As the Seahawks take on the Rams for the NFC Championship, it's a battle of two teams that know each other very well; this will be their third meeting of the season.

One big advantage for the Seahawks — they're playing this one at home in front of the 12s. The Seahawks pulled off an overtime win at home against the Rams in Week 16, and the Hawks have never lost an NFC championship at Lumen Field.

Seahawks vs. Rams stats

By the numbers:

They're 3–0 in NFC Championship home games, and 19–17 all-time in the postseason.

The Seahawks have never beaten the Rams in the playoffs, and they are 0–2 in such meetings.

The Rams are 4–3 in road playoff games under head coach Sean McVay. He just picked up his fourth road playoff win in Chicago last Sunday, which makes him the Rams' all-time leader in road playoff wins, and playoff wins overall.

In nine seasons as head coach, the Rams have only missed the playoffs twice, and have gone 10–5 in the postseason, including two Super Bowl appearances, winning the Super Bowl in 2021.

Seahawks defense against Rams offense

Big picture view:

McVay is known as an offensive innovator, and the Rams' use of their tight ends has given teams problems matching up.

The Rams use a combination of three different tight ends, sometimes with two or three on the field at the same time — and the Seahawks have had issues defending against tight ends, allowing 67 yards a game to tight ends, ranking 29th in the league.

So, while Seattle's defense is one of the league's best, they will have their hands full trying to contain LA's dynamic offense.

FOX 13 Seattle has the full breakdown on when the Seahawks vs. Rams NFC Championship game is and where you can watch it.

