Rams vs Seahawks: How, when to watch the NFC championship game in Seattle

The Brief The Seattle Seahawks will host the Los Angeles Rams for the NFC championship game at Lumen Field on Sunday, Jan. 25. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. PT. The game will air locally on FOX 13, featuring exclusive pregame coverage beginning at 1 p.m. with "Gameday on FOX 13." Fans can stream the high-stakes playoff clash live through the FOX One app or with a subscription to NFL+.



The Seattle Seahawks are just one win away from Super Bowl 2026.

After a dominant 41-6 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, the Seahawks have officially punched their ticket to the NFC championship game, where they will host another familiar NFC West rival: the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams secured their trip to Seattle after a thrilling 20-17 overtime victory against the Chicago Bears on Sunday night. Because Seattle earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC earlier this month, the road to Super Bowl LX officially runs through Lumen Field.

Keep reading for everything to know about the Rams vs Seahawks NFC championship game and when and how you can catch the game.

When, where is the NFC championship game?

What we know:

For the first time since the 2014 season — when a historic comeback against the Green Bay Packers sent the team to the Super Bowl — Seattle will play host to the conference title game.

Date : Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026

Location : Lumen Field, Seattle

Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. PT

The Seahawks enter the matchup with significant momentum, led by a defense that suffocated the 49ers and an offense powered by Kenneth Walker III, who rushed for three touchdowns in the divisional round.

Ernest Jones IV, #13 of the Seattle Seahawks, celebrates an interception during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lumen Field on Jan. 17, 2026, in Seattle, Wash. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

How to watch: TV, streaming

Fans in the Pacific Northwest can catch all the action locally on FOX 13 Seattle. Coverage begins early in the day to get the 12s ready for the 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

TV channel : FOX 13 (KCPQ)

Pregame coverage: "Gameday on FOX 13" starts at 1 p.m. PT.

Fans can also live stream the game. It will be available to stream with a subscription to FOX One or NFL+.

For those heading to the stadium, the Emerald City is expected to be "lit up blue" all week. Fans are encouraged to look for Hawks giveaways at their seats, including the popular action green pom poms.

Rams vs Seahawks: A rivalry renewed

Big picture view:

This Sunday marks the third meeting between the Seahawks and Rams this season.

The two teams split their regular-season series, with the Rams winning a close 21-19 battle in November and the Seahawks rallying for a 38-37 overtime victory in mid-December.

The Rams are the only team to ever defeat the Seahawks in a playoff game at Lumen Field, having done so in 2004 and 2020.

MORE SPORTS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Here's everything to know about Super Bowl 2026

Mike Macdonald happy to be done watching games, now preparing Seattle Seahawks for 49ers rematch

Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba named AP first-team All-Pro, 4 named to second-team

Businesses in Seattle’s Pioneer Square gear up for Seahawks playoff game

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.