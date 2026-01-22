Tucker Wetmore announced as NFC Championship halftime show

The Brief Country artist Tucker Wetmore will headline the NFC Championship Halftime Show at Lumen Field on Sunday. The Washington native broke out in 2025 with a record-setting debut album "What Not To" and multiple platinum hits. While the halftime act is set, it’s still unknown who will raise the iconic 12 Flag before kickoff.



Lumen Field has announced Tucker Wetmore will headline the NFC Championship Halftime Show on Sunday.

Wetmore, a Kalama, Washington native, is a country music singer/songwriter who broke onto the scene in 2025 with his debut album "What Not To."

His album broke records last year as the biggest debut by a country artist, with platinum hits like "Wine Into Whiskey" and "Wind Up Missin' You," and he's amassed nearly 900 million global streams to date. He's also had songs featured on the Twisters: The Album (2024) soundtrack.

Wetmore will soon go on his "The Brunette World Tour," spanning from February into late April.

Local perspective:

Wetmore's halftime performance follows Lil Jon's, who played during the Seahawks' 41-6 divisional round blowout win over the 49ers.

Meanwhile, it remains a mystery who will raise the iconic 12 Flag as part of the pregame ceremony against the Rams.

