Seattle Weather: Drier skies Friday and into the weekend

Friday will be a repeat of the last several days, a mix of clouds with a few spotty showers mainly north. Dry skies ahead for the weekend, but we will be starting with chilly overnight temperatures.

A few spotty showers for the north coast, interior, and cascades through early Friday. Snow will become more spotty for the north cascades as well by the evening.

Temperatures on Friday will be around seasonal averages, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. More sunbreaks the further south you go through the afternoon.

Sunshine will return for the weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s, and morning lows will be cooling into the 30s. Dry skies continue into next week with shower chances returning by Wednesday.

