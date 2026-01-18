Seattle Seahawks to play Los Angeles Rams in NFC championship

article

The Brief The Seahawks will face the Rams in the NFC championship game as the Rams advanced with a 20-17 OT victory over the Bears on Sunday night. It will be the third postseason meeting between the two teams with all three games coming at Lumen Field. The Rams are the only team to beat the Seahawks in the playoffs at Lumen Field, accomplishing the feat in the 2004 and 2020 playoffs. The teams split their season series with the Rams winning 21-19 in Los Angeles, and the Seahawks winning 38-37 in OT in Seattle.



Yet another NFC West rival stands in the way of the Seattle Seahawks and a trip to the Super Bowl.

The Seahawks will face the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC championship game as the Rams advanced with a thrilling 20-17 overtime victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night.

The third meeting this season between the Seahawks and Rams will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday and air on FOX. The winner will represent the NFC in Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California on February 8.

It will be the third postseason meeting between the two teams with all three games coming at Lumen Field. In fact, the Rams are the only team to beat the Seahawks in the playoffs at Lumen Field.

The Rams beat Seattle 30-20 in the Wild Card round of the 2020 playoffs after the Seahawks won the NFC West to serve as the host. No fans were able to attend due to ongoing restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The St. Louis Rams beat Seattle by a 27-20 in the Wild Card round of the 2004 playoffs as well.

As NFC West rivals, the Seahawks and Rams have already met twice this season with each team earning a victory. The Rams earned a 21-19 victory over Seattle in mid-November when Jason Myers' last-second 61-yard field goal try for a victory didn't connect. The Seahawks then rallied from a 30-14 fourth quarter deficit for a 38-37 overtime win over Los Angeles in mid-December. Just one total point separated the two teams over the two regular season meetings this season, with the Rams holding a 58-57 advantage.

The NFC championship game will air on FOX 13 in the Seattle area. You can watch "Gameday on FOX 13" for pregame coverage starting at 1 p.m. and postgame analysis.

The game is also available to watch with a subscription to FOX One or NFL+.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

