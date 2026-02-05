From Bearcats to the big game: Classmates from WA's Monroe High School set for Super Bowl spotlight

The Brief The city of Monroe is in the national spotlight this week as two former high school classmates reunite on the world's largest stage for the Super Bowl in the Bay Area. New England Patriots rookie wide receiver Efton Chism III will face his childhood team, the Seattle Seahawks, while global pop star Benson Boone headlines the week's entertainment festivities. For the small Washington community, the matchup represents a historic celebration of local talent reaching the pinnacle of both professional sports and the music industry.



Nearly six years ago, they were just two seniors roaming the hallways of Monroe High School in Snohomish County. One was a standout wide receiver and the other was a member of the school's diving team, who recently discovered he could sing.

As the Super Bowl descends on the Bay Area, the city of Monroe finds itself in a dual spotlight over the next few days.

Efton Chism III was a star wide receiver at Monroe High, totaling 166 catches for 2,581 yards and had 39 total touchdowns during his time. He spent five seasons at Eastern Washington University and was signed by the New England Patriots as a rookie free agent. Chism is now preparing to take the field for the biggest game of his life.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 18: Efton Chism III #86 of the New England Patriots celebrates as he walks off the field after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Houston Texans, at Gillette Stadium on January 18, 2026 in Foxborou Expand

Long before he was backflipping on global concert stages, Benson Boone was perfecting his form in the pool. He finished 6th for Monroe High at WIAA State Swim and Dive competition in 2020.

"I just found out he [Benson Boone] was going to be here this week," Chism said during Monday's Super Bowl Opening Night.

Boone will take the stage on Thursday night to kick off the Bay Area Host Committee (BAHC) Live! concert series in San Francisco, and joining him is eight-time Grammy-nominated singer Shaboozey.

MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 29: Benson Boone performs onstage during Visa Live at the Rocket Garden at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex on November 29, 2025 in Merritt Island, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Chism, who grew up as a Seattle Seahawks fan, looks to help the Patriots secure another Lombardi Trophy.

"It's been awesome, super surreal," he told FOX 13 Seattle about the days leading up to the game. "But you know, looking forward to just continue to prepare during the week and get ready for Sunday."

For the 20,000 residents of Monroe, the Super Bowl represents more than just a game and entertainment but also talent emerging from Snohomish County.

The Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots will face off in the Super Bowl on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

