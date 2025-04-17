Seattle Kraken hoping to carry improved play into next season

article

The Brief The Kraken believe their improved play after the trade deadline can create momentum heading into next season. Jared McCann to have surgery on Monday to address an undisclosed injury. McCann expects to be sidelined six weeks. Joey Daccord was named the inaugural winner of the Andy Eide "Stick Taps" Award, presented by the local media to a player determined to be the most helpful to work with.



After trading away Oliver Bjorkstrand, Yanni Gourde and Brandon Tanev at the trade deadline, the Seattle Kraken could have coasted through the final five weeks of a season heading nowhere.

Instead, the Kraken played some of their most consistent hockey of the season over the final 19 games of the year, posting a 9-8-2 mark to close out the season. And while that record still isn't the level of play the team ultimately wants to see, they believe the improved performance can be a springboard into next year.

"The way we played the last 19 games wasn't necessarily perfect in all regards, but the way we played on the ice, the way we played for each other, is how we want to do it and evidence that it can be successful if we all buy in," head coach Dan Bylsma said.

There are numerous reasons as to why the Kraken fell well short of their playoff goals this year. Missing Gourde, Jordan Eberle and Vince Dunn for a combined 86 games during the heart of the season certainly didn't help. Nor did Philipp Grubauer struggling to an .875 save percentage, which is second-worst in the NHL this year among goaltenders with at least 20 games played.

Power play and penalty kill units also ranked in the bottom half of the league at 23rd and 21st, respectively.

Additionally, the team had to play from behind in way too many games, were 0-for-12 in games played on the second night of back-to-backs, and were tied for the ninth-most goals allowed in the NHL this season.

"No matter how good it goes, personally, if you don't win enough and don't get into the playoffs, it's considered a failure. So that's how I kind of look at it, mostly. And I think most of us probably feel the same way," defenseman Vince Dunn said.

While the team that returns to the ice in the fall will likely look quite a bit different from the one that ended the season with the Kraken, the belief among the players is that the improved play late in the year can be a catalyst for improvement.

"I think after the trade deadline, we started to play a lot better," forward Jared McCann said. "We were more consistent with our play. And, you know, we obviously beat some good teams too. So, you know, I think that the consistency for us wasn't really there all year, and that's something that obviously needs to change."

Captain Jordan Eberle believes the team has the pieces needed to be a contending team in the playoffs and liked the resilience the team showed to end the season.

"I still believe that we have the pieces here to be in the playoffs and should be in the playoffs and contending," Eberle said. "I hope the guys still believe that. I know they do. I think the way that we played the last month and a half hopefully shows that we care, and that we take pride and we want to get to that point.

"There's a lot of aspects (to improve). You know, the detail part of our game, and the special teams, there's many aspects that we need to be better. There's many aspects that we got better in, but at the end of the day, we're not where we want to be."

As the Kraken conducted their final exit interviews on Wednesday before fully entering the offseason, we've put together a notebook of things we learned.

Jared McCann to have surgery on Monday

Jared McCann played all 82 games this season for the Kraken, but said that he was going to have surgery on Monday to address an injury that had plagued him throughout the year. McCann didn't specify what the issue was, but said it will be about a six-week recovery timeline this summer.

"Obviously, I did a lot of weight-lifting last summer, and I don't think that was the best thing for my body," McCann said. "And, you know, this summer, I'm definitely going to spend a lot more time on the ice, a lot more skill sessions, and kind of just focus more on the on-ice stuff this year."

McCann had his lowest goal output (22) in four years with Seattle, but also delivered a career-high 39 assists in the process.

"I mean, it was just trying to make the right play at all times and sometimes it was more passing," McCann said. "I think, this year for me. I think back two years ago when I scored 40, I think I was just kind of shooting everything from everywhere, and some were going in, some weren't right? So, you know, I think, you know, moving forward here, I need to get back to that a little bit more."

Kaapo Kakko: Kraken a "good place for me."

The midseason acquisition of Kaapo Kakko from the New York Rangers was one of the highlights of the season for the Kraken.

Kakko flourished with Seattle after falling out of favor with the Rangers. He immediately jumped into a top line role with the Kraken and saw his average ice time jump from just over 13 minutes a game with New York, to 17 minutes a night with the Kraken.

"I feel the confidence is the biggest thing," Kakko said. "Since I got here. I feel like I got more ice time and they trust me here more."

In 49 games played with Seattle, Kakko scored 10 goals with 20 assists for 30 points. After a brief acclimation period, Kakko settled in on a line with Matty Beniers and Jaden Schwartz that quickly became the team's most productive.

"We didn't have just a big-bodied offensive zone guy, who can make plays, hold on to the puck and be a force in the offensive zone," Bylsma said.

"We talk about some of the numbers in the dressing room with the guys about what we want to be and how we want to play, and what that means to produce. You know, at the end of the year, in the last 19 games, our o-zone possession time went up to fourth in the league, and Kakko is a big part of that."

Kakko said he was given the freedom to try to make plays and didn't have to worry about being glued to the bench if he didn't play perfectly. It allowed him to play looser and show the skill that made him a No. 2 overall draft pick.

"I felt like that's something I didn't do too much before I got here," Kakko said. Like I was kind of, I don't know, scared, but I just didn't try to make plays and that's maybe something like I didn't have that many points or goals, you know. "I feel like that's what our line tried to make all the time, like every game. And I mean, there was some games like, didn't go well, but I think overall, it was a good thing we tried to make those. And I think we got a couple goals because of that."

Kakko will be a restricted free agent this summer. He made it clear that he believes Seattle is the right spot for him to be.

"I like the time here. I like the city, and I think fans were great, and I like to play here, and I think that this is good place for me," he said.

Mikey Eyssimont, Joshua Mahura hopeful to return to Kraken

Forward Mikey Eyssimont and defenseman Joshua Mahura are among Seattle's unrestricted free agents this summer.

Eyssimont joined the Kraken as part of the return in the Gourde and Bjorkrstrand trade to the Tampa Bay Lightning in February, while Mahura signed with Seattle last summer as a free agent.

Both players expressed a desire to re-sign with the Kraken this summer.

"I’ve loved being here," Mahura said. "Loved being a part of this organization and everybody that is involved in it."

Mahura followed fellow defenseman Brandon Montour in moving to Seattle from the Florida Panthers last summer. The two have played together for three separate teams (Anaheim, Florida and Seattle). Mahura began the year as the team's seventh defenseman, but grabbed a full-time spot in the lineup when Will Borgen was dealt to the Rangers as part of the Kakko trade in December.

"The players loved him. Hopefully they can figure something out up top," Montour said. "That’s obviously out of my control, but I’ll keep vouching for him. He’s my guy."

Mahura appeared in 64 games for the Kraken, recording nine assists but not scoring a goal. It wa the second-most games Mahura has played in a single season behind the 82 he had in the 2022-23 season with the Panthers.

Eyssimont appeared in 20 games for Seattle, scoring four goals and two assists.

"Thinking about it last night in bed, just really going to miss it, my time here," Eyssimont said. "We spent a lot of time on the road, actually, and got to know a lot of the guys really well here and the staff. Just really thoroughly enjoyed my time here and felt like I found a part of my game that I hadn't quite found yet this season, and that's my goal every year, is to elevate my game to a point where I'm playing the best hockey I've ever played. And I think I got to that point here."

Much like Kakko, Eyssimont felt the Kraken allowed him to set his offensive game free and that he fit in really well with their style of play.

"I felt right away in that Nashville game that I felt like my wings were unclipped a bit, and I was able to kind of be me a little bit more," he said. "I can't say enough about the guys here really putting me in a spot where I can be comfortable off the ice, and that helps me a lot on the ice too. So I feel like I was able to play with a lot more speed and with my line mates here, and play with a lot more confidence and moxie."

Andy Eide "Stick Taps" Award

Goaltender Joey Daccord was presented with the inaugural Andy Eide "Stick Taps" Award, presented by the local media to the player determined to be the most helpful and insightful to work with throughout the season.

"This is very cool. I feel very honored," Daccord said.

Eide was a member of the initial media group that covered the awarding of the Kraken franchise to Seattle, and the first two seasons of the team. He was also a longtime reporter for the WHL, covering the Seattle Thunderbirds, Everett Silvertips and more throughout the Northwest. Eide suffered a medical episode in the press box in March 2023 and passed away soon after.

Eide worked for Sound of Hockey and was the initial NHL.com correspondent for Seattle. Darren Brown and John Barr of Sound of Hockey spearheaded the effort to create the award this season.

"Andy was – I didn't get to know him super well – but he was always an awesome guy, and a great person to have around for us," Daccord said. "So this is very special. Means a lot to me, and thanks all of you guys for being awesome to work with as well. It's a pleasure to work with you guys every day."

Daccord has become a fan (and media) favorite for good reason. He's been the best goaltender in the Kraken's short history and has made it a point to be engaging and open to the fan base as much as possible, both through in-person interactions and social media content.

"It's an absolute pleasure to play in the NHL every single night," Daccord said. "I was thinking about it last night during the game. I was getting sad during the game, looking up and looking around during the game and seeing all the fans and looking up in the stands. There's nothing like it in the world. It's the absolute best.

"I've been fortunate enough to be supported incredibly everywhere I've gone, everywhere I've played, but nothing really comes close to Seattle and the way the fans support our team and myself, and at the end of the day, they're what drive us."

The Source: Original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE KRAKEN NEWS

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.