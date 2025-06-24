Mason Marchment looking forward to fresh start with Seattle Kraken after trade from Stars

article

After successive 22-goal seasons with the Dallas Stars, Mason Marchment joins the Seattle Kraken ready to be an impact performer for a team looking for a boost.

"For me, I think it's going to be a good opportunity and a fresh start and that's always exciting, and I'm looking forward to that, and hopefully we can get better as a team and make the playoffs," Marchment said on Tuesday.

Marchment's father, Bryan, played for nine different teams over his 17 years in the NHL, so Mason understands how often things can change in the pros. After the Stars added Mikko Rantanen at the trade deadline and signed him to an eight-year extension, it was clear that there wouldn't be enough space for the rest of the roster to return next season.

Marchment became the odd-man out for Dallas as the Kraken took advantage of the opportunity to add a solid piece to their roster.

"It's a business and I get that. I've been in it my whole life," Marchment said. "So, you know, there had to be some changes and it just so happened to be me. I don't take it as a knock at all. I think there's teams out there that want you, so it's always a good thing.

"You just kind of go with it as it goes, but no, I'm excited to start in Seattle and get playing and meet the boys and get down there and get settled."

Because of the roster crunch in Dallas, the Kraken were able to acquire Marchment for only a 2025 fourth-round pick (which had previously belonged to the Stars) and a 2026 third-round pick. The price was also low because Marchment has just one year left on his contract at $4.5 million before becoming a free agent.

An admitted "late-bloomer," Marchment has slowly developed into a reliable top-six forward in the NHL. Marchment was an undrafted free agent signing of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2016 after a fairly nondescript junior career in the Ontario Hockey League. He played four seasons in the minors before a full-time opportunity in the NHL came with the Florida Panthers in 2020-21.

After recording just 10 points in 33 games that season, Marchment broke out with 47 points on 18 goals and 29 assists the following season. He parlayed that season into a four-year contract with the Stars. Marchment is now coming off back-to-back 22-goal seasons, which included a career-high 53 points in 2023-24.

"Just for myself now I think I'm here, and I believe in myself, and I've got to put the work in to be ready to go for the start of the season, but just try to go in and be a good person and a good teammate and try to help win as much as I can. That's all it really is," Marchment said.

At his introductory press conference as the new general manager of the Kraken, general manager Botterill said the Kraken needed to get back to playing with speed and to become stronger.

"If you look at the areas for improvement, I'm not going to say size, I'm just going to say strength," Botterill said in April. "We have to find ways of doing a better job in front of our own net, and finding and doing a better job of getting to the opposition net. Those are areas that we just haven't got to."

While Marchment will never be confused with a burner on the ice, he is a strong presence in front of the goal. At 6-foot-5, he also has the size to be more physical and is willing to play gritty when required.

"I like to get on the forecheck and get inside, get pucks back, and, you know, strip guys on the back check. That's stuff I take pride in and like to do well," Marchment said. "So, you know, if I can help out that way, it's going to be great. Get to the net front and get in the goalie's eyes, that's huge. So stuff like that, small things like that, are things that win games, and, you know, help you get playoffs. So hopefully I can just come in the best I can and get to the net."

Marchment got to see what playoff hockey can be in Seattle two years ago as the Stars and Kraken played a tight seven-game series in the second round. The Stars won the series with a 2-1 win in Game 7 in Dallas.

"It was awesome. For sure, the fan base sticks out instantly," Marchment said. "It was rocking in there for three games. It was a hard building to play in, too. So it's going to be fun to be on the other side of it.

"It's an exciting place to play, I think. It's a brand new organization. They have a great, great rink, and from what I've heard, they have great staff and good people in the room so I'm definitely excited to get down there and meet everyone."

Marchment hasn't spent that much time out in the Seattle area during his prior stops as an opponent, but it did leave a good impression on him.

"It's got beautiful landscape, beautiful area, some good restaurants we've had down there on the road. Got out golfing once a couple years ago. Couple of beautiful courses out there too. So that's all exciting and appealing."

