Seattle Kraken sign Kaapo Kakko to 3-year contract extension worth $13M

The Brief The Seattle Kraken signed forward Kaapo Kakko to a three-year contract extension, avoiding arbitration. The deal is worth an average of $4.525 million annually. Kakko, acquired last December, quickly became a key player, scoring 30 points in 49 games with the Kraken.



The Seattle Kraken have reached an agreement with forward Kaapo Kakko on a three-year contract extension to avoid salary arbitration.

Kakko’s deal is worth $4.525 million on average annual value.

"Getting a contract done with Kaapo was a top priority this summer," general manager Jason Botterill said in a statement. "We knew quickly he'd be a big part of our team moving forward. He's got size, skill and tremendous playmaking ability, and isn't afraid of going to the net. He fit in immediately with our group, and we're thrilled to have him under contract."

Kakko, 24, joined the Kraken last December in a trade with the New York Rangers for defenseman Will Borgen. In 49 games with Seattle, Kakko racked up 30 points with 10 goals and 20 assists. Over a full 82-game season, Kakko was on a 50-point pace with Seattle, which would be a career-high and would have ranked third on the team last season behind Jared McCann (61) and Chandler Stephenson (51).

Seattle signed restricted free agent forward Tye Kartye to a two-year, $1.25 million contract after being tendered a qualifying offer earlier this month. Defenseman Ryker Evans was also tendered a qualifying offer, but is not eligible for salary arbitration.

