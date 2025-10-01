Seattle Kraken defenseman Ryker Evans out 6-8 weeks with upper-body injury

article

The Brief Kraken defenseman Ryker Evans is out 6-8 weeks with an upper-body injury, the team announced on Wednesday. Evans played the entirety of Monday night's preseason game with the Calgary Flames, including two shifts in overtime without an obvious injury sustained. Winger Kaapo Kakko is also out six weeks with a broken hand for the Kraken. Chandler Stephenson, Jared McCann and Brandon Montour have also been sidelined as well.



Seattle Kraken defenseman Ryker Evans will be out for six to eight weeks with an upper-body injury, the team announced Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Evans is expected to miss the first few weeks of games, including Seattle’s season opener on Oct. 9 against the Anaheim Ducks. In August, the left-shot defenseman agreed to a two-year contract extension which gives him an annual salary of $2.05 million and runs through the 2026-27 season.

Evans recorded 25 points on five goals and 20 assists in 73 games during his first full season with the Kraken. Seattle’s second-round pick in the 2021 draft, Evans made his NHL debut Dec. 7, 2023.

"Ryker took a positive step forward in his first full season in the NHL," general manager Jason Botterill said in a statement in August. "Since turning pro, he’s shown improvement year over year, and we’re confident he’ll take his game to another level next season. We’re happy to have him under contract."

The 6-foot, 195-pound defenseman has 34 points in 109 NHL games. He made his international debut with Team Canada at this year’s world hockey championship, where he recorded two assists in eight games.

