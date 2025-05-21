PWHL names Meghan Turner general manager of PWHL Seattle

The Brief The PWHL named Meghan Turner as the general manager of the expansion PWHL Seattle franchise. Turner was most recently the assistant general manager of the Boston Fleet. Turner played at Quinnipiac University and played professionally in the CWHL and the PWHPA.



The PWHL announced on Wednesday that Meghan Turner will serve as the general manager of the expansion PWHL Seattle franchise.

Turner has spent the last two years as the assistant general manager for the Boston Fleet, who played in Seattle as part of the PWHL Takeover Tour this winter.

"I’m so honored to step into this role and have the opportunity to build a PWHL team in Seattle," Turner said in a statement. "From the excitement that we experienced at the Takeover Tour this past season to the established women’s sports culture and the close relationship with the Kraken, I’m confident that we’re stepping into an environment that is more than ready for women’s hockey. The talent in this league is unmatched, and I’m excited for the opportunity to build a team and an organization that reflects the passion of the city and the excellence of the league. We’ve got a lot of work to do and I’m ready to get started."

A New Hampshire native, Turner played college hockey at Quinnipiac University, where she earned an MBA. Turner played professionally in the CWHL and PWHPA, and became a consultant for PricewaterhouseCoopers. Additionally, she serves in the Army National Guard.

"Meghan brings an extraordinary combination of hockey experience, strategic vision, and professionalism to PWHL Seattle," PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations Jayna Hefford said in a statement. "During her time in Boston, Meghan distinguished herself as a big-picture thinker who quickly earned the respect of players and staff alike. She’s the ideal person to lead this exciting new chapter in Seattle."

The PWHL awarded expansion franchises to Seattle and Vancouver in April, growing the league from its initial six teams to eight. Just as the first six teams did, the teams will be called PWHL Seattle and PWHL Vancouver during their first seasons, giving the franchises time to develop a brand identity.

Turner will be tasked with building the organization, which will include the hiring of coaches and the addition of players through free agency, expansion draft, and entry draft.

The PWHL expansion draft will be held on June 9 with a five-day preceding window available for signing up to five players not under contract for the 2025-26 season.

The Source: Information in this story came from The PWHL and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

