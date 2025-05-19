Nneka Ogwumike's 23 points, 18 rebounds lead Seattle Storm to 79-71 win over Wings

article

The Brief Nneka Ogwumike led the Storm with 23 points and 18 rebounds, and Skylar Diggins had 21 points and nine assists. No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers had 19 points and eight assists to lead Dallas. No. 2 overall pick Dominique Malonga played just one minute for Seattle, scoring two points with a rebound.



Nneka Ogwumike scored 23 points and grabbed 19 rebounds and Skylar Diggins scored 21 points and distributed nine assists and Seattle held off Dallas in the second half to beat the Wings 79-71 on Monday night.

Gabby Williams scored 17 points for Seattle (1-1) which as a team distributed 25 assists on 29-made baskets.

Dallas rookie Paige Bueckers scored 19 points and distributed eight assists, NaLyssa Smith and reserve Maddy Siegrist scored 12 points apiece and reserve Teaira McCowan 10 for the Wings. Arike Ogunbowale struggled from the field shooting 2 for 14 and scoring eight points.

Dallas made just 4 of 19 3-point attempts.

Despite falling behind by 17 points in the first half to hot shooting Seattle and trailing 56-41 at the break, Dallas rallied and drew within 64-61 with 46 seconds left in the third on basket by McCowan but it never got closer.

The Storm finished 9-for-11 shooting (81.8%) from 3-point range before halftime and were 18-for-36 shooting overall. Seattle finished 29 for 70 (41.4%) for the game.

After Dallas posted a 26-25 lead after the first quarter, Diggins buried a 24-foot 3 to break a 30-all tie with 7:28 before halftime and the Storm led for the remainder. The basket ignited a 14-4 run and Seattle recorded its first double-digit lead at 44-34.

Williams' 3 with 1:23 left before the break made it 54-37.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

MORE STORM NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Storm rolled by Mercury in 81-59 season-opening loss

Katie Lou Samuelson out for season for Seattle Storm after ACL surgery

Dominique Malonga: Seattle Storm's next WNBA star?

Seattle Storm practice ahead of season opener

Seattle Storm's Horston, Mühl out for 2025 WNBA season

Seattle Storm select 6-foot-6 forward Dominique Malonga with No. 2 pick in WNBA Draft

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.