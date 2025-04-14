Seattle Storm select 6-foot-6 forward Dominique Malonga with No. 2 pick in WNBA Draft

article

The Brief The Storm selected 6-foot-6 forward Dominque Malonga with the No. 2 overall pick in the WNBA Draft. Malonga has been called the "female Victor Wembanyama" by former NBA All-Star Tony Parker. Malonga averaged 15.4 points per game with 10.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists while also shooting 28.9 percent from 3-point distance for Lyon last season.



The Seattle Storm selected 6-foot-6 forward Dominique Malonga with the No. 2 overall pick in Monday night's WNBA Draft.

The 19-year-old Malonga has played professional basketball since she was 15 and has played in the Olympics for the French National Team. Originally from Cameroon, Malonga has spent the last four years playing for ASVEL Féminin of the Ligue Féminine de Basketball in France.

With her standout size for the women's game, Malonga became the first Frenchwoman to dunk in an official game, accomplishing the feat against Apollon Limassol on October 31, 2024.

Malonga was the youngest player on the French National Team in the Olympics and played in all three group stage games and the gold medal game, averaging 2.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in just over seven minutes played per game.

Former NBA All-Star and Frenchman Tony Parker called Malonga "the female version of Victor Wembanyama," who was the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft in 2023.

UConn standout Paige Bueckers was taken by the Dallas Wings with the No. 1 overall pick, which set the table for Malonga to head to Seattle.

Malonga averaged 15.4 points per game with 10.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists while also shooting 28.9 percent from 3-point distance for Lyon last season in 22 games played.

Storm add 3 guards in Rd. 3:

After the selection of Malonga with the second pick, the Storm had to wait until the third round for their next selections.

With a trio of picks in the third round, the Storm added depth to the backcourt by selecting Kansas State point guard Serena Sundell, TCU shooting guard Madison Conner, and Michigan point guard Jordan Hobbs.

Seattle needed some help at guard after 2024 second-round pick Nika Mühl needed surgery in November to repair a torn ACL in her left knee. Mühl was injured in a game on October 3 while playing for Besiktas in Turkey.

Sundell led the NCAA in assists last season with the Wildcats and is the brother of Seattle Seahawks center Jalen Sundell.

Sundell played in 36 games for Kansas State last season with her 7.3 assists per game, beating out Drake's Katie Dinnebier for most in the country. She scored 14.1 points per game while shooting 50.1 percent from the field and 32.0 percent from 3-point distance.

Conner played 38 games last year for TCU alongside Cashmere native and 11th overall pick Hailey Van Lith. Conner averaged 14.4 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest last season. She shot 44.6 percent from the field and 44.9 percent from 3-point range.

Hobbs appeared in 34 games for the Wolverines last season, averaging 13.6 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists. She shot 42.9 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from 3-point distance.

The Source: The 2025 WNBA Draft.

MORE STORM NEWS

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.